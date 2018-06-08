Val Kilmer Confirmed For "Top Gun" Sequel In First Role Since Battling Throat Cancer

Val Kilmer finally came clean about his health in a December, 2017 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Kilmer admitted he had been fighting throat cancer, after years of speculation. Since his diagnosis, Kilmer has undergone chemotherapy, and has worked on completely revamping his mental health as well. He confessed to THR he was "too serious" during the height of his career. He said, "I'd get upset when things like Oscars and recognition failed to come my way." That being said, a healthy Kilmer is ready to begin his Hollywood comeback. So what better project than Top Gun?

Kilmer has been confirmed to appear as "Iceman" in the sequel to the 1986 classic, appropriately titled Top Gun: Maverick. This will be Kilmer's first role since 2017's The Snowman, and his first since his revelation of his fight with throat cancer. Kilmer has been teasing a sequel for the film, and his involvement with it, as far back as 2015.

No other casting choices besides Kilmer and Tom Cruise have been announced as of yet. Top Gun: Maverick is scheduled to be released July 12, 2019.

Via Hollywood Reporter