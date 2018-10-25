The Vatican Launches Catholic Version Of "Pokemon Go," Where Users Try To Catch Saints

October 25, 2018
In an effort to appeal to a new generation, The Vatican has launched its own version of Pokémon Go, but instead of catching Pokémon, users collect Catholic saints.

In JC Go, users can explore the real world, exactly the same as in Pokémon Go, where the goal is to try and collect as many religious figures and saints to add to your “evangelization team” as you can.  

The app has even received the blessing of Pope Francis.  Ricardo Grzona, executive director of Foundation Ramon Pane, which developed the game, told the Catholic newspaper Crux, "You know Francis is not a very technological person, but he was in awe.  He understood the idea, what we were trying to do: combine technology with evangelization."

For now, the app is only available in Spanish, having been developed in Argentina.   Grzona hopes the game catches on, however.  He said, "Everything today, language and relations, among young people, go through smartphones.  We wanted to be there and propose to them an educational videogame, that is religious and interactive, and with which they can form evangelization teams."

Via Telegraph

