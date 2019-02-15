[VIDEO] Guy Plays ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Using Nothing But Chopsticks And A Guitar

Take takes some serious skill to master playing Queens “Bohemian Rhapsody” on any instrument. How about on an acoustic guitar using only chopsticks?

Ralph Jay Triumfo posted a video of himself performing the tricky song on his YouTube page. He called the video “1% Guitar Skills 9% Chopsticks Skills 90% Editing Skills”, seeing that he played every note on the guitar using only chopsticks, he went back and pieced it all together. The final result is something very cool and different.

According to the video's description, this was the most difficult and most time-consuming video he’s ever made. You’ve heard ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ a countless number of times, but never quite like this. Check out the video down below.

Video of 1% Guitar Skills 9% Chopsticks Skills 90% Editing Skills

Via: Kerrang