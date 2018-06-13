Vintage Fort Worth Police Car Spotted Along Southern Coast Of England

Ben Poynter has lived in the town of Bournemouth, along the southern coast on England, for a few months.

It's a coastal resort town of about 180,000 people, which still does not explain how a Fort Worth police cruiser winded up parked on its streets. Poynter has never been to America, and had never seen an American police car in person, before happening upon Unit 495. He learned from neighbors that the car has been there a few years, and every so often is moved to avoid an accumulation of parking tickets. Still, nobody knows the owner.

Spotted in Bournemouth, England.

Our (vintage) car is located along beach huts on Bournemouth Beachfront.#cool pic.twitter.com/vo8SGTHjzX — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) June 12, 2018

The question of the car's authenticity has been raised, however. The Fort Worth Police Department did use Chevy Caprices in the '90s and early 2000s, the same model as the car in England. However, it's Fort Worth PD policy to remove all decals when cars are sold, so they think it unlikely for a car to make it all the way to England with all of the graphics intact. Still, they cannot be 100% sure.

Former Fort Worth police officer Rob Moore said he used to drive Unit 495 from 2000 to 2004, and one day, his car mysteriously disappeared. Some of the decals differed from waht he remembered, but the wire mesh cage in the back and the old style spotlights are the same. He told WFAA, "If I ever make it England, I'm going to try and find that car."

Via WFAA