Awesome Dad Holds Up Daughter On A Bike To Simulate A Virtual Motorcross Ride

Parents will do just about anything for their kids. And we mean ANYTHING!

We have another candidate for Father of the Year! This awesome dad risked back injury for his baby girl by hoisting up up in the air on her bicycle while watching motorcross. Now it's a little more in depth than just that, this guy actually made a low budget virtual reality for her, by moving her as the screen moves over bumps and jumps.

Ok, now that's pretty cool! Good job dad!