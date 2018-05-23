WATCH: Bono Falls Off The Stage But Keeps Singing Anyway

A scary moment occurred during last night's U2 concert at Chicago's United Center as just three songs into their set, Bono took a nasty-looking fall off the stage.

While performing "Lights of Home," the band made their way down a staircase while Bono was telling the audience to "show us your lights."

The venue lights dimmed, and as Bono was set to descend the staircase, he took a tumble.

A visible gasp from the nearby audience can be heard in the recording. However, Bono carried on as if nothing happened and rose up with a smile on his face continuing to sing.

Crisis averted!