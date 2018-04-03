Watch How Two Dogs Stopped Traffic On A 6 Lane Highway In Phoenix

A video of an extensive and crazy dog chase in Phoenix, Arizona has turned viral on the web.

Arizona news outlets reported two dogs running free in the middle of Interstate 17 (a 6 lane freeway!) The chase involved the Department of Public Safety and drivers on the road who wanted to aid in capturing the pups with no idea where they'd come from!

While one of them was caught on the freeway by DPS, the other was determined to put up a fight.... for quite some time.

The video of what it all looked like from a helicopter camera has left many laughing as well as feeling frightened for the poor dogs!

Both dogs were eventually caught by Maricopa County Animal Care and Control when they were cornered into a mobile home park.

They should both be up for adoption by now.