Getty Images

Watch Jeff Goldblum's Band Play The Jurassic Park Theme At A Music Festival

July 3, 2019
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Headlines

In case you didn’t already know but actor Jeff Goldblum has a jazz band called the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra. They’ve been playing at small jazz clubs around the world for a while now. Last weekend Goldblum and company performed in front of thousands during their Sunday set at the Glastonbury Music Festival. 

The crowd was so pumped to see Jeff Goldblum that before he took the stage, everyone joined in singing the theme from Jurassic Park together. When the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra finally did perform, Goldblum teased the Jurassic Park theme on the piano midway through his set. 

When all was said and done and their time on stage came to an end, Goldblum took the mic and thanked the crowd while his band performed the Jurassic Park Theme on the saxophone. 

Check out the video below.  

Via: Consequence Of Sound 

Tags: 
jeff goldblum
Jurassic Park Theme
Glastonbury Music Festival

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes