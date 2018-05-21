Watch Karen Gibson & The Kingdom Choir Perform "Stand By Me" At The Royal Wedding

Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are married, what are we going to talk about this week? Easy answer...the wedding!

By now you've probably seen all the highlights from the big day. Everything from Meghan's dress, the celebrity sightings, and of course, the hats! However, we have to talk about our favorite moment. In fact, you may have been singing along during the ceremony.

Here's "Stand By Me" by Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir.