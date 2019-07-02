We Can't Stop Laughing At The Greasy Pole Contest
This competition dates back to 1927!
July 2, 2019
It's survival of the slipperiest.
Since 1997, the steady and the determined have flocked to Gloucester, Massachusetts in an attempt to walk on a telephone pole covered in Crisco and vegetable oil. The goal: capture the Italian flag at the end of the pole. If you fall, you (kind of) comfortably land in the water. No worries if you make a fool of yourself: only about 1,000 people are watching!
Check out the highlights below. And congratulations to 18-year-old Derek Hopkins: he snatched the flag on his first attempt!