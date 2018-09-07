Richard Simmons Launches New "Sweatin' Shop"

Richard Simmons has resurfaced!

When was the last time we actually saw Richard Simmons in public? Remember when everyone thought he was being held hostage in his own house? Well, it would appear as though our Sweatin' to the Oldies workout guru is making a comeback.

According to Simmons Twitter account, he's launching a new online shop called Richard Simmons Sweatin' Shop as well as his very own shopping channel! The website advertises...

"New and classic merchandise from the one and only King of Fitness, the Pied Piper of Aerobics, the Court Jester of Health...RICHARD SIMMONS!! Presented lovingly by former students, cast mates and FOR (Friends of Richard)!"

The official announcment comes out later this evening.

Hi Everyone! Remember to tune in to Talk Shop Live at 5:00 pm Pacific / 8:00 pm Eastern to see the premiere of Richard's shopping channel. Click the link below to find it:

~Darlene (from Richard's staff) https://t.co/DnZ1kSCycb — Richard Simmons (@TheWeightSaint) September 6, 2018

So far, the only item listed on Simmons' website is a calendar for 2019. Glad to see he's back!