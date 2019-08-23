Heads Up

August 23, 2019
Well Being DFW Podcast Series
Well Being DFW Podcast Series

Concussions are a serious problem in sports. In fact, the Centers for Disease control conducted an anonymous survey of high school students…. 15 percent of them experienced at least one concussion. Six percent of students have had multiple concussions. These numbers are higher than previous statistics possibly due to students hiding the injury from coaches and parents.  Listen to Scott Sams, host of “Well Being DFW”, as he talks with Dr. Damond Blueitt, a fellowship-trained sports medicine physician on the medical staff at Texas Health Fort Worth. He specializes in complex concussion management and is the and Medical Director of Sport Concussion at Texas Health Sports Medicine.

