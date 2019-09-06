Joint Replacement

September 6, 2019
Well Being DFW Podcast Series Author
Categories: 
Well Being DFW Podcast Series

According to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, joint replacement surgery saw a tremendous increase starting a decade ago... a 188 percent increase in knee replacements and a 123 percent increase in hip replacements for patients age 45 to 64. It’s likely these numbers have gone up even more.  Listen to Scott Sams, host of Well Being DFW and his guest, Dr. Ajai Cadambi, a fellowship-trained adult orthopedic surgeon on the medical staff at Texas Health Southwest Fort Worth and Texas Health Hospital Clearfork.  Learn why there is an increase in joint replacement in younger demographics.

Tags: 
Well Being DFW Podcast Series
Ad

Recent Podcast Audio
Hilary Kennedy and Tyler Dawn discuss Leukemia Texas' 7th Annual Concert for a Cure KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anthony Michael Hall chats with Sybil about past and future projects KLUVFM: On-Demand
Joshua Logan Alexander Discusses Fiddler on the Roof with Sybil KLUVFM: On-Demand
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes