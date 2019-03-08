pineapple

We've Been Eating Pineapple All Wrong!

March 8, 2019

What is happening? How is it possible that we don't know how to eat a pineapple?!?!?!?!?!

Seriously, forget everything you've ever learned about this fruit! There's no longer a need for those pineapple rings. And forget about the peeling off that hard outer skin. Why? Because those are the handles! They're like your own personal fork! All you have to do is slice off the top. Just watch and learn!

Wait.. what?

OMG! What did we just watch? Mind blown!

 

Tags: 
pineapple
Eating
wrong
peel
slices

