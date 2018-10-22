What Type Of Candy Are You?

What's the point of Halloween? For many of us, the answer is CANDY!!

For sure there is no Halloween without candy. And whether you're the generous type who will be handing out candy to your neighborhood kids, or the selifsh type stealing candy from your own kids, or the cheap type ready to buy candy on sale on November 1st, aren't you curious about the type of candy you would be based on your awesome, kind, or dark-humored mean personality?

Take our quiz and find out!