Whataburger Robbery Attempt With Only Tongs

A crook in Texas couldn't get a grip on the proper way to pull off an armed heist -- as he proved by choosing a pair of tongs as his weapon.

David Garcia-Gonzalez, who was drunk enough to have trouble standing up straight, walked into a What-a-Burger location in Austin on Monday and grabbed a pair of kitchen tongs. He began jabbing a clerk with the tool and demanding money from a cash register, but the employee refused to let him have it his way.

Another worker on duty shooed the 44-year-old out the door and called 911. Cops arrested Gonzalez at the car wash next door. (WHP)