(Photo by George Gongora/Caller-Times)

Whataburger's Historic First "A-Frame" Restaurant To Be Torn Down In Favor Of Updated Location

July 3, 2019
Categories: 
Headlines
Local News
News
Trending

We are about to end a very important chapter in the history of the great state of Texas.

The very first A-frame Whataburger location is set to close its doors, in favor of a new, modern location.  

This Whatabuger opened on Andrews Highway in Odessa in 1961, and is the first location known to have used the now-iconic A-frame shape.  A brand development coordinator for the restaurant wrote on Facebook that the change was necessary in order to provide the best customer experience possible, even if it meant sacrificing a little bit of Texas history (our words).

The brand coordinator wrote:

While we love the memories we had with our first A-Frame restaurant, we had to make some big changes to this location in order to deliver the best customer experience possible.

We know change can be hard, but the good news is we’re reopening a brand-new restaurant later this year that will provide our customers with an even better Whataburger experience including improved parking and double drive-thru lanes.

We look forward to unveiling a brand-new Whataburger restaurant and continuing to serve our Odessa community.

Via CBS7

Tags: 
Whataburger
Restaurant
Local
Texas food
Odessa
Andrews Highway
A-Frame

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes