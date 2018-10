Because we know how daunting it is to make a decision on your Halloween costume every year.

You don't want a repeat of years past, you want to keep with what's "in" these days, but you also want to be original, and above all fun! Sounds tough, huh?

That is why KLUV is helping you make a decision this Halloween! Take our quiz below and find out what you should wear this year before it's too late!