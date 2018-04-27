hugh_jackman

While Trying To Film A Happy Birthday Message, Deadpool Interrupts Hugh Jackman With Show Tunes

April 27, 2018

Old Man Logan may be dead, but that isn't stopping Deadpool from trolling Hugh Jackman.

Fans have been begging for a Deadpool Wolverine film for years. In fact, aren't we all keeping our fingers crossed that Hugh Jackman at least has a Wolverine cameo in Deadpool 2?

Well, perhaps to further that suspicion, Deadpool took it upon himself to photobomb Hugh Jackman in a hotel room while recording a birthday message. Oh yeah, AND it included a show tune and a quick rendition of "Who Let The Dogs Out".

When you’re trying to record a heartfelt birthday message ... but are interrupted by the least greatest showman. @vancityreynolds

Seriously you two...make a movie already!

By the way, that is Ryan Reynolds. You can tell it's his voice!

