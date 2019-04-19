Sipa USA

Will Smith Doesn’t Mind All The Jokes About Him As The ‘Aladdin’ Genie

The Actor Says He Found The Negative Reaction To His Blue Genie To Be “Funny”

April 19, 2019
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Headlines

It’s going to take a lot more than internet trolls to keep Will Smith down. After countless memes and negative comments were made about his portrayal as the genie in the upcoming ‘Aladdin’ film, the 50 year old actor says he found it all to be “funny.”

In a recent interview, Will Smith said he was able to bounce back from the scrutiny of his all blue look in the ‘Aladdin’ trailer, and even found some of the memes humorous. “It was very funny. There was a Sonic The Hedgehog / Genie frog. Everything is under such critical scrutiny. I came up in an era where there was no Internet. It’s a new thing that I’m trying to get a handle on,” said Smith.

The first teaser trailer for ‘Aladdin’ was released during the Golden Globes this year. After Smith appeared on the cover of Entertainment Weekly as the genie, the backlash began. Quickly memes were made, and reaction was initially very negative.

Eventually, the internet eased up as another trailer was released in March that helped win many fans over. According to director Guy Ritchie, “It even came with apologies from the cynics who were so adamant initially.” The new live action version of ‘Aladdin hits theaters May 24th.

Via Fox News

Tags: 
Will Smith
Genie
Aladdin
critics

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's [email protected] 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes