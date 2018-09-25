"Shatner Claus" Is Coming To Town

We are t-minus three months until Christmas!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! and to get you in the Christmas spirit, we come bearing gifts. How does a William Shatner Christmas album sound?

Ladies and gents, it's Shatner Claus! Available for preorder on Amazon right now!

You can pre-order my Christmas Album https://t.co/jpCJ9ft6bL It’s also available on vinyl! ------ pic.twitter.com/8kIH6YrrHq — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 26, 2018

You'll be able to listen to all your Shatner-ized Christmas favorite including Jingle Bells featuring Henry Rollins. Have a listen!

What do you think?