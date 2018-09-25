William_Shatner

"Shatner Claus" Is Coming To Town

September 25, 2018

We are t-minus three months until Christmas!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! and to get you in the Christmas spirit, we come bearing gifts. How does a William Shatner Christmas album sound?

Ladies and gents, it's Shatner Claus! Available for preorder on Amazon right now!

You'll be able to listen to all your Shatner-ized Christmas favorite including Jingle Bells featuring Henry Rollins. Have a listen!

What do you think?

