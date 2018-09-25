William Shatner To Release Christmas Album Titled "Shatner Claus"

It's not even the end of September yet, so it's the perfect time to start thinking about Christmas.

One person who we know is already in the Christmas spirit is Captain Kirk, William Shatner himself. The 87-year-old just announced he will be releasing his very first Christmas album next month, appropriately titled Shatner Claus - The Christmas. Through Cleopatra Records, the album will feature Shatner's renditions of 13 holiday classics, including "Little Drummer Boy," "Silent Night," and "Feliz Navidad." The album will also feature a myriad of guest singers, including Iggy Pop, Brad Paisley, Judy Collins, Billy Gibbons.

Check out the first release from the album, a beautiful take on "Jingle Bells" featuring former Black Flag frontman Henry Rollins!

Listen to William Shatner and Henry Rollins's duet of "Jingle Bells" https://t.co/QPpzvpghxz pic.twitter.com/2LD4PJgSK8 — Boing Boing (@BoingBoing) September 21, 2018

The full track list is as follows:

1. "Jingle Bells" feat. Henry Rollins

2. "Blue Christmas" feat. Brad Paisley

3. "Little Drummer Boy" feat. Joe Louis Walker

4. "Winter Wonderland" feat. Todd Rundgren & Artimus Pyle (Lynyrd Skynyrd)

5. "Twas The Night Before Christmas" feat. Mel Collins (King Crimson)

6. "Run Rudolph Run" feat. Elliot Easton (The Cars)

7. "O Come, O Come Emmanuel" feat. Rick Wakeman (Yes)

8. "Silver Bells" feat. Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull)

9. "One for You, One for Me"

10. "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" feat. Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top)

11. "Silent Night" feat. Iggy Pop

12. "White Christmas" feat. Judy Collins

13. "Feliz Navidad" feat. Dani Bender

BONUS TRACK

14. "Jingle Bells" feat Henry Rollins (Punk Rock Version)

Shatner Claus - The Christmas Album will be released October 26th!

Via Hollywood Reporter