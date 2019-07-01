Woman Arrested After She Kept Leaving Notes For Her Husband Asking Him To Help Clean The House

Valerie Sanders first met her husband Michael online in 2012.

They were married two years later, and everything appeared to be fine. They had two dachshunds together. Until, Bob started feeling that Valerie was asking just too much of him.

Valerie felt that Michael, a competitive bodybuilder, spent more time than necessary at the gym, so she began leaving little notes around the house asking if he would start tidying up just a bit more, such cleaning the patio doors or vacuuming the home.

Apparently, the folks at Michael's job at a call center noticed his mood was changing, and finally revealed his home life was "getting to him." Days later, two vans with four police officers arrived at the Sanders household, and arrested Valerie under suspicion of "controlling behaviour." Valerie was held in a jail cell for 17 hours until she was able to see a judge who eventually threw the case out just before a trial.

Instead of facing a trial, Valeria instead received a sentence of a restraining order for two-years. Michael never wanted the case to go to trial, just wanted Valeria to stop leaving notes. He said, "I’m not sure if she should have gone to court or not. That was not my decision – but she was controlling. She was constantly on at me."

Valerie was being held in jail under "suspicion of coercive or controlling behaviour." These laws were introduced in 2015 to cover intimate or family relationships that cause someone to "fear violence will be used against them on at least two occasions," or serious alarm or distress with a "substantial adverse effect on their usual day-to-day activities."

Since Valerie's arrest, she and Michael obviously split up. She said that the 17 hours she spent in the cell "broke my love for him."

Via Metro