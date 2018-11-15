Woman Finds Green Solution to Decatur Pothole Problem

WISE CO. (NBCDFW) - A woman from the Wise County town of Paradise became so annoyed with a large pothole she took matters into her own hands.

Ashley Wiley was tired of seeing cars fall victim to the crater in the parking lot outside the Cici's Pizza and Tractor Supply Co. off Farm-to-Market Road 51 in Decatur. So, she decided to put a pot in the hole. Literally.

"There is this gigantic pothole that nobody will fix...so I am going to go fix it," Wiley said.

Recording the "fix" just in case someone hit her, Wiley hopped out of the car with a bag of potting soil and a plant from Walmart and filled the hole.

