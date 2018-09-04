Why Is This Woman Dipping Her Chicken Fingers In Coke?

Let's be clear, dipping your chicken fingers in a coke is NOT a thing.

We all have our quirks like dipping French fries in mayo or French fries in a chocolate shake. However we cannot and will not get on board with dipping chicken fingers in a soda. That's just plain gross! Why would you want to wreck your delicious crispy chicken skin with a drink? WHY????? It's insanity!

There's at least one woman willing to go where no one else is willing to go! Over the weekend, during the U.S. Open and on national television, this woman dared to dip her chicken fingers in coke.

Why are we dipping chicken fingers into soda? Why is this happening? Someone call the cops right now! pic.twitter.com/iO9KsgYE4O — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) September 3, 2018

What is happening?!?!?!?!?!?!?! WHAT IS HAPPENING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!