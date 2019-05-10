World’s Largest Bounce House Is Coming To Dallas This Weekend
Bounce houses have changed a lot since you were a kid; they used to just be castles at the fair. Now they’re even bigger with water slides and obstacle courses.
This weekend you’ll have the chance to be a kid again when the worlds largest bounce house comes to Dallas. The Big Bounce America Tour is stopping by the Dallas’ Skyline Ranch May 10th-12th. There will be multiple bounce houses to jump around in, there's an extraordinarily large obstacle course, an outer space-themed area with a maze, and the world's largest bounce house.
If you're thinking "how big is the worlds largest bounce house?", It's so big that it has a ball pit, basketball hoops, and giant inflatable animals.
The event is kid-friendly; they just want to give adults the chance to jump around in a bounce house again. Ticket prices for adults are $28, kids ages 15 and under are $24, and toddlers are $16.
BIG BOUNCE AMERICA 2019 _________________________________________________ Friday, May 10th | 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM Saturday, May 11th | 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM Sunday, May 12th | 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM Skyline Ranch | 1801 E Wheatland Rd, Dallas . Welcome to the biggest, craziest and most amazing inflatable theme park ever to exist! Big Bounce America invites YOU to join them and spend some quality time with family and friends in their magical, candy-colored wonderland of inflatable adventure this weekend! . The World's Biggest Bounce House and America's Biggest Inflatable Obstacle Course will 100% be there as planned, and they'll be adding a bunch of other inflatables from their inventory to keep your fun levels topped up to the max for the full 3 hours!! . Individual sessions are available to suit all age groups from toddlers through to adults only!! . TICKETS::. Toddlers | $16.00 Kids 15 & Younger | $24.00 Adult Only Sessions | $28.00 . FOR MORE INFO & PURCHASE TICKETS::. thebigbounceamerica.com/ _________________________________________________ #bigbounceamerica #bouncehouse #innerkid #familyfun #skylineranch #dallas #dfw #dallasliving #dallasfamily #dallaslife #dallassocial
Via: D Magazine