Those Yellow Bikes Will Be Leaving Dallas Very Soon

Your wish has been granted, those yellow bikes will be leaving the Dallas area.

Nearly a year later one bike sharing company is already leaving Dallas. According to the Dallas Observer, OFO announced that they will not be applying for a permit that would allow them to continue operating in Dallas.

Last month Dallas City Council put a permitting registration into effect to help reduce the number of bikes on our sidewalks. Transportation companies would have to pay a $21 fee for every bike on the street. OFO found the fee too high is now pulling out of the Dallas market.

The other bike sharing company Lime Bikes, are still going to operate in Dallas and have recently launched a scooter sharing program.