You Can Now Drink Wine-Flavored Water!
By: Kelly Meyers
There are some food and drink items put out by manufacturers that I just do not understand!
The latest one is “wine water,” and it is boggling my mind. It's a non-alcoholic drink called O. Vine, which lets you enjoy the essence of a bottle of wine without the hangover.
I’ve heard of near beer, but near water? https://t.co/P80vr7Jr63 pic.twitter.com/0kiYW4HXZr— Sprudge Wine (@SprudgeWine) June 12, 2018
By the way, there are even health benefits to the wine water according to their website. "Each bottle of O. Vine holds 350 milliliters of wine water and offers up the health benefits of wine’s antioxidants without the alcohol component."
I may just be skeptical about this water because I don't like the taste of wine enough to drink it without alcohol.
Wine water was created for people who may not be able to drink wine but would still like to experience the sensation and participate in the social activity with their friends.
It isn't available for sale just yet, but it will be available in both red and white blends.