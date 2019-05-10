(Photo by Daniel DeSlover/imageSPACE)

You Wouldn’t Think Slipknot And The B-52’s Would Mash Up Well, But Here’s Proof They Do!

May 10, 2019
Categories: 
Blake Powers
Features
Shows

Slipknot and The B-52’s are seemingly two bands on the complete opposite sides of the music spectrum.

No sane person would think the two would mix at all, right?

Well, all you “sane” people, get ready to be proven wrong.

Bill McClintock, a YouTuber well known for his musical mashups, combined Slipknot’s “Before I Forget” with The B-52’s “Love Shack,” and somehow it just works!

Slipknot is scheduled to perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! May 17 before heading out to Europe for a few shows, and you can catch The B-52's this weekend at KAABOO Texas!

Tags: 
Slipknot
The B-52's
Music
mashup
remix
YouTube
Before I Forget
Love Shack
Slipshack

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's [email protected] 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes