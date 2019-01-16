Turns Out Most Young Adults Don't Know What The Tire Pressure Symbol Means

January 16, 2019
A recent study done by Goodyear Auto Service and Just Tires, revealed that young adults are more familiar with emojis than the symbols that appear on their car dashboard.  

Specifically the check tire pressure symbol.  

At least 1,000 drivers took part in the study (the group was a mix of millennials and Gen Z) and it was discovered that they were "more than 1.5 times as likely to identify the eye roll emoji or Wi-Fi symbol correctly than the tire pressure warning light." said a spokesman for Goodyear.   

49 percent of young drivers and 39 percent of all the drivers surveyed were completely unable to recognize the warning light at all.  

-story via usatoday.com

