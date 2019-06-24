YouTube & Universal Music Group To Digitally Restore Hundreds Of ‘80s Music Videos

June 24, 2019
All those music videos you grew up watching on MTV haven’t aged very well. Some look blurry, faded, and a little grainy. That’s all about to change.

YouTube and Universal Music Group have partnered together to digitally restore some of the most iconic music videos from the ‘80s. Over the course of the next year, the two will re-release newly re-mastered videos every week. By 2020 they will have distributed nearly 1,000 classic music videos. 

Billy Idol who already has six videos re-mastered says he’s excited about the process.

“Once that dirty coloring is removed, it’s a lot more vital somehow… It gives these videos a chance against the modern high-quality definition. And I’m forever that age in these videos — it’s kind of fantastic.”

In a statement from Universal Music Groups Vice President of Digital Strategy, Michael Nash, the purpose of this process is too perverse our audiovisual heritage for generations to come. 

“We’re excited to partner with YouTube to present these iconic music videos in the highest audio and video quality possible. Our recording artists and video directors imbued these videos with so much creativity; it’s great to enable the full experience of their vision and music. These videos not only look amazing on any screen now, they will be enjoyed by music fans for decades to come.”

Via: Consequence of Sound

